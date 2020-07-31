Southbound Rio Grande at Griegos closed due to collapsed sewer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drivers may want to avoid the intersection Rio Grande and Griegos as the Water Authority is repairing a sewer collapse.

Southbound Rio Grande is completely closed as of Thursday afternoon, with detour sin place. Teh water authority says the collapse is extensive and the project is expected to take at least two weeks.

