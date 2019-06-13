Southbound I-25 off-ramp to eastbound Rio Bravo to be closed for concrete installation

Beginning Friday, the I-25 southbound off-ramp will be closed to eastbound Rio Bravo. The closure will take place starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, June 14 through noon on Monday, June 17.

Motorists wanting to access Rio Bravo will be able to take a detour at the Sunport exit at I-25 to the north, or the Broadway exit at I-25 to the south. The southbound I-25 off-ramp to westbound Rio Bravo will remain open during this time.

Crews will be installing concrete pavement during the closure. The I-25 Rio Bravo Interchange project is expected to be complete this summer and will include coordinated traffic signals along Rio Bravo from I-25 to Del Rio, and will expand I-25 from four to six lanes at the interchange.

