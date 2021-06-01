Southbound Atrisco Vista shut down after deceased person found inside vehicle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office reports that southbound Atrisco Vista is shut down Tuesday morning after a deceased person was found inside a parked vehicle. Authorities say the street has been shut down since 7 a.m. and is blocked at 224 Atrisco Vista while westbound Dennis Chavez is also shut down at 118th Street.

BCSO says that deputies received reports of an unresponsive person inside a parked vehicle. Authorities say that when deputies arrived at the scene, the individual was determined to be deceased.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

