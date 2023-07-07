ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two South Valley teenagers met with Albuquerque city leaders Friday to discuss a book they authored. Cheyenne Anderson and Isabel James published the book “South Valley” earlier this year featuring paintings and poems about prominent places and people in their community.

They discussed ideas they have about how to improve education, dropout rates, school shootings, and ways to improve learning with city leaders. The teens said the idea of the book was for people to reflect on experiences within the South Valley.

“It was really exciting to see all of them remember and look at the book and be like ‘oh my god I drive past that’. And they were able to share their own experiences, which was just really the goal of the book and it was great to see it first hand,” said Cheynne Anderson, co-author.

The girls will be giving the book to local at-risk schools libraries and underserved communities around the city.