South Valley shopping center may get expansion

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A shopping center in the South Valley could soon be expanded if a zoning change gets approved by the county, but neighbors aren’t too thrilled about it.

Ross, Shoe Department, Ulta, IMax Theater, the Las Estancias Shopping Center on Coors and Rio Bravo, has it all.

Now that shopping center could possibly be getting bigger a private developer is asking the county to rezone a 13-acre plot of land directly behind the Walmart, to be used for commercial purposes.

“So this private developer is requesting to expand the shopping center by 13 acres,” said Elvira Lopez, with Bernalillo County Planning.

This comes only a few months after county commissioners approved a zone change that will allow a developer to build approximately 450 homes across 300 acres of nearby farmland.

Residents in the area fought that housing development, collecting more than 1,700 signatures on a petition.

Now neighbors are disappointed that a potential shopping center could be popping up right next to their homes.

The county says the existing shopping center has been successful and people living in the area will benefit from it.

“They want to expand on that success, they’re really trying to establish the framework on how to expand an existing shopping center,” said Lopez.

There’s no word yet on what kind of businesses the developer hopes to put on the 13-acre lot and a timeline has not yet been discussed because they’re waiting for approval from commissioners.

Commissioners will hear the proposal on March 17. The County Planning Commission has already suggested they approve the project.

