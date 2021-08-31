South Valley Respite Center to provide support to seniors, caregivers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials with the City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County unveiled the new, completed South Valley Respite Center Tuesday. The center will offer care for seniors to help residents who care for their elderly or disabled family members.

It provides activities and gives caregivers peace of mind knowing their loved ones are interacting with other seniors in a safe environment. It will be operated and managed by Cornucopia Adult Day Sevices. The project has been 24 years in the making.

“This facility is going to be able to serve generations. So, I know it took a long time, but it’s going to be here for a long time and that’s what this community needs,” said Anna Sanchez, director of Senior Affairs.

The center will officially open its doors following the Labor Day holiday.