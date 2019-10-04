South Valley property transformed into community farm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A property that was a blight in the South Valley for years has been transformed into something wonderful.

“It’s an opportunity for our community. What I call a wellness effort walking place surround, wonderful greenhouse children come in and learn how to grow vegetables,”

It’s a community farm located off Isleta Boulevard. The property used to be an illegal dumpsite. It’s being transformed not only into a food hub for the community but an educational space.

Students from Ernie Pyle Middle School, which is located across the street, helped plant the first seeds. It’s a farm to table concept using hydroponics. Part of the farm will serve as a lab for CNM students.

“It’s a great way to bring out students down to the South Valley, and integrate into the community and have them participate in a farm-to-table activity, understand where food comes from and how to sustain and keep it on the table in a healthy fashion,” Dr. Tony Phelps said.

The farm was made possible by many entities working together including First Choice Community Healthcare, Bernalillo County, CNM, PNM and others.