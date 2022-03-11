ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a two-year hiatus during the pandemic, a popular South Valley celebration is back. South Valley Pride Day is set for Sunday, April 24 at the Westside Community Center, with a parade, local food vendors, and family activities.

The county is accepting float applications through April 1. They are also taking nominations for Outstanding Citizen of the Year. For more information, visit the county’s website for details.