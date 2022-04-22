ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They are working to show off the pride of the community. South Valley Pride Day is finally back and this year is going to be better than ever.

The event will take place on April 26 with a parade at 11 a.m. and the fiesta activities from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m at the Westside Community Center. The South Valley event will kick off with a parade that starts at Blake and Isleta and will end at the Westside Community Center. Then the fiestas will start with presentations, food, vendors, and entertainment. They will have a free park & ride service at Rio Grande High School. For more information on the event, visit https://www.bernco.gov/blog/event/south-valley-pride-day/?instance_id=1285.