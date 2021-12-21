South Valley Multipurpose Senior Center hosts holiday dance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local seniors hit the dance floor on Tuesday to celebrate the holidays. The South Valley Senior Center held the event Tuesday morning for those 55 and older.

The pandemic kept everyone from getting together last year, so people say it was a nice change. “The main thing I love about it is the fact that it brings me out of the house, living alone, no visitors stuff like that. Like I said before, comradery. I love the fellowship with all of my friends here,” said Maria Catalina Garcia who attended the event.

The center hired the local band, David & Company to kick off festivities.