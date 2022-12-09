ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The South Valley Mainstreet Our Humanity Bernalillo initiative is a partnership between the United South Broadway corporation and Bernalillo County. It conducts door-to-door COVID-19 outreach, education, and resources and connects community members to resources.

They will be hosting a Luminaria Event to honor loved ones. Saturday, December 10th from 3-5 p.m. at Dolores Huerta Gateway Park, people can enjoy matachines de San Juan Diego, the Albuquerque fellowship Choir, Acoma Enchantment Pueblo Dancers, and K.C. Elementary Cheer, Team. They will also be offering COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters.