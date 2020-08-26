South Valley Mainstreet stresses importance of census

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The South Valley Mainstreet is working with several partners including Bernalillo County, the United South Broadway Corporation, the Santa Barbara Martineztown Neighborhood Association, and the South Valley Census Committee to conduct outreach and education on the census in particular, on census tracts that have had low census submission rates in the previous census. Executive director of South Valley Mainstreet, Bianca Encinias discusses this crucial outreach and education.

To help get the word out to Bernalillo County residents, the South Valley Mainstreet and their partners have distributed over 462 backpacks filled with school supplies for children to assist with remote learning in addition to over 230 food bags filled with produce from local farmers in the South Valley and gift certificates from local businesses. A registration link for the 3rd Annual Back to School Supplies, Food Bag, and Census Education Giveaway Delivery can be found at lafamiliagrowersmarket.com or by calling 505-400-3635.

This giveaway has been extended through the end of September. To make sure you are counted in the U.S. Census, visit my2020census.gov.