ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Opening day is off for the South Valley Little League. The league is still dealing with a sewage main break that spilled onto six fields more than a month ago.

South Valley Little League President Fernando Guadulupe said he’s been in contact with the county and has been meeting up with the contractors to see how the progress is going. Opening day for them was supposed to be this Saturday but has been postponed a week due to the extent of the damage to the fields.

“I think there was the one softball field that we have that didn’t get affected at all. Other than that, the other six remaining fields that we did have were underwater,” said Guadulupe. “We were open up to Artisco Valley Little League that the county helped us with; we tried to get access to those fields to try to get those kids out there practicing.”

Through it all, he is trying to see the bright side of all this. “So it was an unfortunate incident that did happen, but a lot of us down here in South Valley are kinda looking as a blessing in disguise; because now, our kids get brand new fields practically, you know, with the dirt, with the bases, so it’s going to benefit our kids in the long run,” said Guadulupe.

The county tells KRQE News 13 the water authority completed the decontamination work and pressure washing late last week. The county and water authority will meet tomorrow to confirm the cleanup is done.