ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Water Authority says a sewer main break caused issues at the South Valley Little League fields Tuesday, Feb. 28. A break in the main near Isleta caused sewage water to flood into the little league fields.

The line has been repaired but David Morris with the water authority says it is likely going to be a couple of days before the fields are safe to use again. Morris says no businesses or residents were impacted by the break.