South Valley ditch breaches causing massive flooding

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A huge mess is in the South Valley Thursday after an irrigation ditch breached sending water everywhere. Three nearby properties were flooded.
Water was up to a truck’s license plate, up against garage doors and even caused problems for a Bobcat bulldozer. Crews brought in two large tanker trucks and a couple of hours later, the water was pumped out.
