ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Although Día de Los Muertos has officially passed, that didn’t stop anyone from celebrating in Albuquerque on Sunday. Many gathered in South Valley to honor their lost loved ones.

The 2022 South Valley Marigold Procession and Celebration, also dubbed as the ‘Muertos y Marigolds’ event, was held at the Gutierrez-Hubbell house near Isleta and Pajarito.

It’s part of the Day of the Dead celebrations to honor the lives of those who have passed on. Some participants even had their faces painted to resemble traditional sugar skulls.

Not only is the celebration for passed loved ones, but it serves as a way to celebrate culture and intergenerational learning while promoting pride in South Valley’s community.

The celebrations ran from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.