ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The South Valley Aquatic Center officially has a new name. The county rebranded the pool in honor of Frank Gallegos who volunteered at two schools in the South Valley area.

He was critical in getting the South Valley pool renovated into what it is today. “But this community is what it is because of the people like Frank who get involved in their community, who love to have a mission to better their community no matter what it takes,” said Steven Michael Quezada, Bernalillo County Commissioner. Gallegos passed away in 2020 but is survived by his children and grandchildren.