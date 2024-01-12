ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The surprise, permanent closure of a southeast Albuquerque grocery store has now left a lot of people without a close shopping option.

Neighbors said the closure means longer treks for food in an underserved part of the city full of seniors and families.

“I think the closure took us all by surprise,” said South Broadway Neighborhood Association President Frances Armijo.

Lifelong South Broadway neighbors are reacting to the closure of their only grocery store in the area.

Sol Supermarket, at the corner of Broadway and Cesar Chavez, shut down at the start of the new year.

“It really is needed in the neighborhood. There really is a lot of poor people here,” said Armijo.

KRQE saw several shoppers showing up at the store, leaving empty-handed. Some even said the store closure creates a food desert in the area.

“I kind of feel bad because there ain’t no grocery store around here,” said Cameron James, a previous shopper.

“We’re kind of like the people from the International Zone; we are running out of options with grocery stores,” said Armijo.

The closest supermarket is a Smith’s on Yale is about two miles away from where the Sol Market was.

Armijo said the closure hurts because it served people from Barelas to the San Jose neighborhoods many of whom would walk there.

“They will come because they don’t have a car, you know, elderly people, just a lot of neighbors,” said Fabian Moreno, owner of the now-closed Sol Supermarket.

Moreno was leasing the store space when he learned, over the summer, that the building was going up for sale. He said an attempt to buy the property was rejected in December.

It left him with no choice but to close for good.

“There not a lot of options for people who need groceries, perhaps going to a gas station or Dollar General, but that’s it. Those are the options right now,” said Armijo.

The Mayor’s Office said in a statement:

“Access to affordable groceries and essentials is critical for all of our city’s families. We are hopeful that the community’s voice will be heard on this issue, and we will support their efforts to ensure they get the resources they need. The City has already begun researching options to keep food access in that area.”