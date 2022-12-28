ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The renovations continue at the South Broadway Cultural Center. The center posted on Twitter Wednesday that crews are putting up new ceiling tiles.
New lighting has already been installed. The center has gradually made improvements throughout the year, like installing new curtains to the John Lewis Theatre. More upgrades are expected to come down the line.