ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new art exhibit is set to open at the South Broadway Cultural Center soon.

The exhibit “Spiritual Connections” will feature the works of three artists and explore the significance of their connection to the land.

The exhibit will open Thursday, and an artist reception will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. “Spiritual Connections” will be on display through February 25.