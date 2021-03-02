Sought after APS ‘gold bars’ sell out in hours

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A treat that can only be found at Albuquerque schools has once again proved to be a hot commodity. Monday, the Albuquerque Public Schools Education Foundation held a sale for APS gold bars. Four hundred and fifty dozen were made but they sold out within hours. The foundation says that’s probably because the only ‘real’ gold bars are made exclusively by APS Food and Nutrition, which have been making the treat since the ’70s.

“It’s a mystery and it will always be a mystery as to why we have the best recipe, that’s the true gold bar, no one’s fool. But I’m going to say it’s made with love and that’s what it started out to be. When they made them for the students, they made them with love,” said Shannon Barnhill, executive director at APS Education Foundation.

The Education Foundation says they are planning to have another sale this fall. The money raised from the sale will go towards academic programs like robotics, book clubs, and more.