Sons of Albuquerque homicide victim offer reward

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of a woman shot outside her home last week is now offering a reward to find her killer.

Jacqueline Vigil died early last Tuesday while getting ready to leave for the gym. Police believe the incident was a random robbery gone wrong. Vigil’s sons, both state police officers, have vowed to bring the killer or killers to justice, and now are offering a $5,000 reward for information.

Albuquerque Police announced earlier this week they had found the suspect’s jeep, but have not released any additional information.