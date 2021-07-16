Son worked on family truck to honor sick father, then it gets stolen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local father and son have bonded over the years over an old Dodge truck. They have spent the past couple of years fixing it up together, trying to get it done quickly as the dad’s health is failing. Right when they got it going again, it disappeared.

Dylan Breuer and his dad, Don, have spent hours in the driveway working on the truck. “We were definitely out there some days morning to night,” Dylan said.

His dad bought the Dodge Ram brand new in 1996 and put many well-spent miles on it. “We had it my whole childhood,” Dylan said. “We traveled. I have so many memories in that truck.”

The truck started having issues and sat idle for a while before Dylan decided to fix it back up about a year and a half ago. While repairing it together, they found out his dad has cancer, kidney failure and more. “I took some time off of working on the truck to take care of him,” Dylan said. “It motivated me, even more, to start working on the truck to get it done for his sake, so he could be proud of me for doing it and seeing it running again.”

His dad finally did see it as Dylan said he got the truck running again and registered it two weeks ago. Then, just this week, Dylan said it was stolen from outside his sister’s apartment at The Aspens near Cottonwood Mall early Tuesday morning. “Right away, I was just angry and sad at the same time,” Dylan said. “So much I put into that, and it is just gone in a matter of seconds.”

Dylan thinks someone broke in through the back window and took off with many valuables like tools, brand new prescription sunglasses and more. “I do feel violated a little bit because my insurance card and everything was in there,” Dylan said. “Now they know everything about me.”

Dylan said the worst thing gone are the memories with his dad. “All of that just feels like it is taken from me, part of my childhood,” Dylan said. “That is really upsetting.”

Dylan reported the truck stolen to the police. It’s a 1996 Dodge Ram 1500 extended cab 4×4. The Albuquerque Police Department said its auto theft unit is looking for the vehicle, but they do not have surveillance video or a description of the thief to work with.