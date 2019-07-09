Son surprises dad after 2.5 years away in the Navy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque Police Department dispatcher thought it was just an ordinary Monday back at work—until he got the surprise of a lifetime that’s been a couple of years in the making.

Lawrence Safley is one of APD’s many dispatchers. He’s that voice on the other end of the phone when a call is made to 911. When Safley came to work Monday, it was just like any other—until he saw his son sitting at his desk.

They shared a hug that was two years in the making. So happy, you can nearly hear their hearts racing. Safley’s son Lawrence Jr. is in the Navy, and two and a half years ago he was stationed on the other side of the country.

“It’s definitely hard. I just try and keep in contact with them as much as I can,” said Lawrence Safley Jr. This was the first time Safley was granted leave, and he hasn’t seen his dad since he left.

“This is amazing, I’m very proud of my young man, his dad said as they hugged. It was a big surprise, that took a lot of helping hands.

“I’m probably one of the proudest dad’s ever. I have two young men that are in the military. This is my oldest, my baby boy,” Safley said.

Safley is on leave until the end of the month. In October, he will be stationed in North Carolina at Camp Lejeune.