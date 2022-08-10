ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Somos Unidos Foundation and New Mexico United are inviting the community for their upcoming Gala. “The Ball” as it’s called is a foundation signature event with delicious food, vibes, and world-class silent and live auction. The Ball helps fund the Somos Unidos foundation programs for a whole year. Somos Unidos support youth soccer developments, New Mexico schools, healthcare organizations, artists, restaurant workers, and many more.

Some of the items that will be up for auction can’t be revealed yet. The Ball Gala will be hosted at the Sandia Resort & Casino, on September 15 from 5:30 p.m.-12:00 p.m. Tickets and packages are available.