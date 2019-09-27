SOMOS ABQ will celebrate all things Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s time for Albuquerque’s brightest festival.

SOMOS ABQ gets underway this weekend. The third annual festival will feature a number of artists, food vendors and musical acts that celebrate what sets Albuquerque apart.

Organizers Chris Schroder explained exactly what makes SOMOS different.

“Every other festival you can go see this big music acts, but nowhere else can you get a green chile cheeseburger that tastes as good as you’re going to get at SOMOS,” Chris Schroder said.

SOMOS starts on Saturday at noon. This year, the event will be contained to the area between Civic Plaza and the Albuquerque Convention Center.

Organizers expect 25,000 to 30,000 visitors throughout the day.