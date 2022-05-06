ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – SOMOS ABQ is in its fifth year of celebrating Albuquerque with music, community, and art. This year will include a series of intimate events with a ten-day lineup.

The festival will run from May 5 to 15 with over 150 artists. All the events besides the DREAMGLOW will be free. This year they are adding ‘Satellite events’, ‘Art Installations’, and ‘Installation Constellation.’ The additions to the festival will be at various locations across the city.

Satellite Events:

SOMOS Swag May 6, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

SOMOS Family Fiesta May 6, Performance lineup: 2:15 – 2:45p – Baila Baila 3:00 – 3:30p – Anshe Ko’hanna Dance Group 3:45 – 4:15p – Flamenco Works 4:35 – 5:10p – School of Rock 5:30 – 6:30p – Baracutanga

Somos la Maquina (Scape) May 8, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Indiginerds Assemble! May 12, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Body Party May 13-14, 8:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.

ReggaeFest May 15, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.



Installation Constellation:

Eye for an Eye May 5 to May 15 at 2222 Central Ave. SE

Community Murals/Messages May 7 at 10th St & Park Ave

Project Interchange May 5 to May 15 at Downtown ABQ

Sunflowers Across Albuquerque May 5 to May 15 at Tom Cooper Kiwanis Park



The festival will end with two days of music events, the DREAMGLOW on May 14 and Reggae Fest on May 15. For more information on the festival, visit https://www.somosabq.com/.