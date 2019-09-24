SOMOS ABQ returns to Albuquerque

Somos ABQ is one of the biggest parties Albuquerque has to offer and it returns to the city on Saturday, September 28, 2019, for its third annual celebration.

The event will include hundreds of local collaborators which are made up of nonprofits, community organizations, technologists, entrepreneurs, artists, designers, chefs, business owners, and performers who all band together to present an immersive celebration that showcases the talent, spirit, and creativity of Albuquerque.

Somos ABQ will feature several different music stages, a variety of large scale art installations, a mercado, food courtyard, and even a New Mexico United watch party.

“SOMOS is a love letter to our city and bloomed out of love between friends and colleagues who have all chosen this place as our home,” said organizer Julia Mandeville.

For tickets to Somos ABQ, click here. Additional event information can be found here.