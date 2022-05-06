ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – SOMOS ABQ brings a celebration of the brilliance and beauty of our community. They are a festival that happens in Downtown Albuquerque and they are back for their fifth year.

Emily Schuyler, Montessori Educator is hosting a SOMOS event called ‘SOMOS Free Family Fiesta‘ which will take place on May 7 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. It will be at Escuela del Sol Montessori located at 1114 7th St NW. The event will include live music with headliner Baracutanga and dance performances from local artists, art making, circus performers, face painting, and more.

She describes SOMOS as an amazing collaboration of community artists, musicians, and visual arts coming together to celebrate the amazing jewelry that is Albuquerque. The event will include ten days of events with most of them being free. For more information on all of the festival events, visit https://www.somosabq.com/.