SOMOS ABQ event hopes for big crowd with extra-ticket after-party

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than 20,000 people are expected at Civic Plaza on Saturday for the big SOMOS ABQ art and music festival. While organizers are promising something for everyone, one of their biggest new additions also comes with a bigger ticket price.

The third SOMOS festival still has the same general admissions prices of $15 per ticket ahead of the event and $20 per ticket at the gate. However, the festival’s big new Meow Wolf-lead after-party has its own $35 admission price, on top of general admission.

“You’re going to dance with space aliens, there’s all kinds of crazy LED experiences all around you, and all of those things come at a cost,” said SOMOS ABQ Spokesman James Hallinan, speaking of the planned after-party.

The after-party is a first for SOMOS ABQ, which held its event along Central Avenue the prior two years. This year, SOMOS is holding the main event in Civic Plaza, while the after-party will take place inside the nearby Albuquerque Convention Center. Representatives of Meow Wolf are billing the 21-and-over after-party as a “space opera.”

“There’s also two different musical performers and DJs in this party, it’s going to be like nothing people have ever experienced,” said Hallinan.

The addition of the after-party fits into the high hopes organizers have for what SOMOS could become.

“If we keep going in this direction, we could be the next Cochella, you know? Or Austin City Limits, the sky is the limit,” said Hallinan.

Those festivals draw hundreds of thousands of attendees with tickets costing $100 or more.

Hallinan says maintaining reasonable ticket prices is important to the event’s organizers.

“Inclusivity is so important,” said Hallinan. “As we grow, we want to keep it affordable for all New Mexicans to be able to participate.”

While the after-party’s $35 ticket is an added cost, organizers say they’re not worried about pricing people out.

“We’re not, and we think that $35 is still very affordable for the experience you’re going to get and to ensure that, you know, our great partners at Meow Wolf, that we’re able to pay for all of the installations and the staff,” said Hallinan.

SOMOS organizers are expecting 2,000 people for the after-party, which is slated to go from 11 p.m. Saturday night to 2 a.m.

The main festival drew in more than 27,000 people in 2018.