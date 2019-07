ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Tickets for the 2019 SOMOS ABQ festival go on sale Friday, July 12 at 10 a.m.

The event will be held at Civic Plaza and will feature everything from entertainment to food, craft breweries, wineries, art and more. Also this year, SOMOS ABQ has partnered with New Mexico United.

This year’s festival takes place on September 28th. Click here to purchase tickets.