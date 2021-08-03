Some voice concerns about potential soccer stadium

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While many are excited about the possibility of a soccer stadium in Albuquerque, there are still many who are against it. During the public comment section of Monday night’s city council meeting, people were split on whether or not we should even build a stadium, to begin with. “The city needs this beloved stadium for our beloved soccer team here to help the downtown area as well as the community around Baraelas,” said one public commenter.

“I cannot support the establishment of a stadium at this time, the city is acting as if the united having a stadium is a crisis when in fact we are facing an actual crisis right now especially in the economic fall out of Covid-19,” said another public commenter.

A $50 million bond proposal to build the multi-use stadium was presented to the city council on Monday night. The City of Albuquerque released a study last month detailing where a potential 10,000 to 12,000 seat stadium would be located. The two preferred sites listed were the intersection of Coal and Broadway and a site at Second St. and Iron Ave.

The report estimates stadium costs to be about $71 million and $84 million. During Monday night’s public comment section, a handful of people said they were against the stadium because they’re worried that the city and taxpayers would be fronting the bill, and the city should invest money into other needs.

But the owner of the United said the club will be helping to fund the potential stadium. “We plan on doing our part, we’re not really looking to get anything for free, we just want to be part of this great project and make sure that we are working with the community,” said Peter Trevisani, the owner of United.

Trevisani still hasn’t disclosed how much private funding he’ll round up for the project. Money raised by Trevisani would go to enhancements and luxury items at the stadium. City councilors will vote on whether or not to put the bond on the ballot this November during their Aug. 16 meeting.