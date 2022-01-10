Some Rail Runner service suspended after person struck on track

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
rail runner sept 1 2017_669655

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – All train service between the downtown Albuquerque and Los Ranchos Rail Runner train stations is suspended on the morning of Monday, Jan. 10 after a reported trespasser was struck on the track. Rio Metro Regional Transit officials state that the incident is now blocking train access.

Story continues below

The Rail Runner communications manager states that New Mexico State Police are investigating an incident where an individual was struck on the track early Monday morning by a northbound Rail Runner train that was heading to Santa Fe to start service. According to Rail Runner officials, no passengers were on that train.

The identity of the individual is unknown at this time. Train service will be running north of the Los Ranchos Station between that location and Santa Fe Depot. Service will also be running south between the Downtown Albuquerque Station and Belen.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES