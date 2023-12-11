ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of health clinics inside local high schools and middle schools could soon be closing their doors. The problem they say, is that the state owes them money.

Sabrina Owens’ company operates the school-based health clinic at RFK Charter School in Albuquerque. It’s just one of the many school-based health centers on or near school campuses, providing health care to students often free of charge or regardless of immigration status. “We do primary care where they can go in get their sports physicals, wellness exams, anything they go at their regular doctor, we also provide counseling services on site for kids,” said Owens.

But all of that is in jeopardy. Owens said they haven’t received promised funding from fiscal year 23 from the state’s health department. She said it started in August when the fourth quarter invoice for the previous fiscal year was supposed to get paid and wasn’t. She said the Office of School and Adolescent Health, under the New Mexico Department of Health, said everything was delayed by a few weeks and should be fixed by mid-September. But when that didn’t happen, she was told her contract with the state was invalid.

“It would’ve been nice to know. I have employees and opened the doors thinking our contracts would’ve been in place,” said Owens. She has had employees leave and has other employees working for free. She said she even took out personal loans to keep the doors open.

“I had faith that we would get the money back and I didn’t want to close the doors and stop providing such a necessary service to so many of our kids,” she said. “We have about 50 kids that get counseling services from us and if I shut the doors there’s nowhere for them to go.”

Owen’s said her company is owed $200,000 from July until December. Her position is not unique.

“This is affecting students across the state of New Mexico and anyone who is needing health services, mental health service with these non-profit agencies, and school-based health centers,” said Mary Graves, a leader with Albuquerque Interfaith.

Albuquerque Interfaith is a voice for its members ranging from schools to neighborhood communities to faith communities. She said her group represents multiple non-profits who also didn’t get their promised funding from NMDOH since July and are on the brink of shutting down. “I believe it’s dire. Especially when I think of maybe there’s a student who’s thinking their life is of no value and they want to take their life and there may not be anyone there to listen to their concerns,” she said.

For Owens, money is expected to be on the way. “Right now they have issued the contracts. We are pending invoices and funding, so for now we are floating it until the money hits our accounts. They have been trying to expedite it but it’s a slow-moving process,” said Owens.

She wants better communication moving forward. “What’s going to be different? Are we going to end up again every year with these contracts being delayed? How does that work,” she said. “That was the big concern was moving forward, that this never happens again.”

KRQE reached out later in the afternoon on Monday for an interview but no one with NMDOH was available. The secretary, Patrick Allen, did face questions from lawmakers on Monday after telling them the department overspent by about $5 million in fiscal year 2023.

Albuquerque Interfaith is hosting a press conference on Wednesday to share more stories of non-profits and school-based health centers impacted to put more pressure on NMDOH. The department is scheduled to meet with the group regarding this issue in January.