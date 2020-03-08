Some in Farmington disappointed with how police handled crash involving pedestrian

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Video shows a New Mexico driver ramming into a pedestrian at a busy intersection, and now some people in Farmington are saying police could have done more to help the man who was hit.

Destiny Davis, the manager of Conoco Gas Station near busy Broadway and Butler Avenue captured the crash on March 5 from her businesses’ security cameras. She said the man hit, is named Kevin, a homeless man who goes to her business often. “The stereotypes we have on Broadway is that everyone is a drunk or a drug addict and he’s not,” Davis said.

Davis and her staff are so fond of Kevin that they are chipping in to have him stay at a motel as he recovers from his injuries. As they look out for their favorite customer, they also posted on Facebook claiming the police were disrespectful toward Kevin because he was homeless and didn’t cite the driver at the time because of it.

However, a spokesperson with the Farmington Police Department said that’s not the case. “After reviewing the footage and interviewing the witnesses and speaking with both the driver and pedestrian and doing a full investigation, the officer determined the driver was at fault and the driver was cited the next day,” said Nicole Brown with FPD.

The driver will appear in court for failure to obey traffic control devices. Police lapel video also shows the officer meeting with Kevin in the hospital. It’s still unclear whether the driver ran a red light. But police said their investigation reveals Kevin had the right of way and the driver should have stopped or yielded.