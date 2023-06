BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — Locals are being asked to evacuate after a crash in the North Valley. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office shared the news in a Tweet on Sunday.

According to BCSO, a vehicle collided with a pole and gas meter near the 9400 block of Rio Grande. Some residents in the area are being asked to leave. PNM is going to respond to the scene along with the authorities.

KRQE News 13 will update this article once more is learned and evacuations are lifted.