Some city bus routes to run for free on Election Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque and ABQRide are offering free rides next month to make sure voters get to the polls. On Election Day, Nov. 3., all fares are waived for the day on ABQRide bus routes and Sun Vans. For more information, riders can call 505-243-RIDE.

