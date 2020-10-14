ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque and ABQRide are offering free rides next month to make sure voters get to the polls. On Election Day, Nov. 3., all fares are waived for the day on ABQRide bus routes and Sun Vans. For more information, riders can call 505-243-RIDE.
Local Election News
- Some city bus routes to run for free on Election Day
- New Mexican voters may set turnout record for 2020 general election
- WATCH: Your Local Election Headquarters Digital Show October 13
- Rural New Mexico senate seat attracts big campaign fundraising
- District Attorney Raul Torrez warns against extremist groups as election nears