Some birds at Tingley Beach getting injured, killed due to fishing lines

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tingley Beach is known for its fishing and ducks and geese, but some of those birds are getting injured and even killed because of what people are leaving behind.

People who go to Tingley Beach said fishermen often leave old lines laying around. Someone recently captured the problem on video and posted the alarming scene to Facebook.

Seana Hobbs is a regular at Tingley Beach near downtown.

“We are out here feeding the ducks, which we like to do every other day,” Hobbs said. “We have been coming out here for about two years come March.”

However, she said the waterfowl she cares for are in terrible shape.

“There is some out here with broken beaks,” Hobbs said. “There are some with broken feet and fishing wire.”

A video posted to Facebook this week showed a goose with clear wire wrapped around its left leg.

“I don’t know how to get this off, but if I can’t even get it off… This bird needs help guys,” someone said in the video.

Fishermen said people leaving lines on the shore for birds to get tied up is an on-going problem.

“There are still just a bunch of people that just don’t care, and you try to make up for them,” fisherman William Hardy said.

Hardy said he tosses all lines in the garbage or the line disposals provided at the park.

“If you see it on the ground, you will pick it up if somebody else left it.”

The city said since the animals at Tingley Beach are wildlife and come and go, they are not regularly checked.

BioPark vet staff does treat about 20 ducks and geese a year from people reporting animals in distress, most of which have been entangled at Tingley Beach. About 60% survive.

“If you see anything, definitely report it,” Hobbs said. “Maybe the more we report things, something will be done about it.”

Vet staff said lines are difficult to remove as they get wrapped around the birds’ necks, legs, wings and embedded into their skin. If the injuries are bad enough, they are euthanized.

Staff also removes fish hooks from birds’ mouths and treat geese hit by cars on Tingley Drive. They encourage everyone to drive the speed limit and pay attention in that area.