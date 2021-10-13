Some Albuquerque residents work to defeat stadium bond question

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents of the Barelas and South Broadway neighborhoods held a protest on Wednesday morning against the proposed New Mexico United stadium. Members of the Stop the Stadium campaign have been going door-to-door encouraging people to vote no on the stadium bond.

If voters approve the bond next month, the city will invest up to $50 million to build a 10,000 to 12,000 seat soccer stadium for New Mexico United. Campaign members say a stadium will drive up housing prices and the money should be spent on affordable housing.

The city says a feasibility study shows over a 30-year period, the stadium could have an impact of more than $384 million.