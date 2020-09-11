Some Albuquerque residents still in the dark from Tuesday’s storm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As of Friday morning, PNM reported that there is now a little more than 1,000 without power.

According to a PNM tweet, power has been restored to nearly 14,000 customers that were impacted by Tuesday’s severe storms. They say crews are continuing to work to get power restored to remaining customers.

Thursday night, PNM tweeted that Friday they will be receiving assistance from El Paso Electric to help with power restoration. They say it is a collaborative effort to allow for a faster restoration time.

People can sign up for text updates about their outage by texting #ALERT to 78766; or text #OUT to report an outage.

