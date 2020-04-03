Solid Waste worker suing the city of Albuquerque over demotion

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A solid waster worker is suing the city of Albuquerque saying everyone ignored his suggestion to put up barriers to keep people from falling into the trash pit at the Eagle Rock Convenience Center.

His whistleblower lawsuit against the city claims that’s exactly what happened last summer when a citizen unloading trash from the care bays, fell in and suffered minor injuries.

As you can see from the video shot this week, there are still no railings at Eagle Rock. The worker, Jose Padilla, claims he was blamed for it and then demoted. The city’s other Convenience Centers, such as Montessa Park, do have safety railings.

