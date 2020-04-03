1  of  3
Live Now
Trump, White House coronavirus task force to hold Friday briefing Governor to give update on coronavirus in New Mexico WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 4:00PM

Solid Waste worker suing the city of Albuquerque over demotion

Local News

by: KRQE MEDIA

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A solid waster worker is suing the city of Albuquerque saying everyone ignored his suggestion to put up barriers to keep people from falling into the trash pit at the Eagle Rock Convenience Center.

His whistleblower lawsuit against the city claims that’s exactly what happened last summer when a citizen unloading trash from the care bays, fell in and suffered minor injuries.

As you can see from the video shot this week, there are still no railings at Eagle Rock. The worker, Jose Padilla, claims he was blamed for it and then demoted. The city’s other Convenience Centers, such as Montessa Park, do have safety railings.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞