Solid Waste reveals new training simulator for drivers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is using new technology to train its Solid Waste drivers to help prevent crashes, save the city money and keep more employees in the department.

The department on Wednesday showed off its new training tool they say is needed to help prepare drivers for working a consistent trash and recycling pick-up schedule while staying safe on the road.

The TransSim Truck Driving Simulator shows scenarios like navigating around children in the street or construction zones and dealing with hazardous weather.

The department is also working to avoid dangerous situations we’ve seen over the past decade like garbage truck crashes with motorcycles; people on bicycles; a trash truck sliding into an embankment on the interstate; and a more serious crash that injured passengers in another vehicle.

“At the end of the day, we all want to go home safe and happy to our families,” Solid Waste Driver Alexandria Padilla said.

In total, Solid Waste Director Matthew Whelan says there have been 72 crashes over the past two years involving city garbage trucks.

“We’re continuing to empower our drivers and educate our drivers,” Whelan explained.

Solid Waste said the simulator can even help when an accident does happen.

“If there’s an accident and we can recreate it in our simulator,” Whelan stated. “We can recreate the accident. Then, we can put more of our drivers through similar situations.”

Solid Waste currently has 165 drivers and is looking to hire five more.

The goal is to have every driver trained on the simulator by the end of this year with refresher training every two years.

This simulator costs $165,000 and is paid for through Solid Waste’s operating budget.