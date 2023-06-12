ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Solid Waste Program is implementing a six percent rate increase for trash and recycling services provided by Waste Management beginning July first.

The increase will impact all residential WM customers within the unincorporated areas of Bernalillo County, outside the city limits of Albuquerque. The new monthly cost for one trash bin and one recycling bin is $18.72, up $1.06 per month from the current cost of $17.66. Low-income assistance is available for qualifying customers. The Solid Waste Low Income Program uses guidelines provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to determine eligibility based on household size and level of income.

For more information visit, www.bernco.gov/trash or call 505-224-1639 and ask to speak to a Bernalillo County Solid Waste representative.