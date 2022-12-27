ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Christmas has come and gone and before you know it the decorations will start coming down. If you are a household that uses a real Christmas tree there’s an easy way to dispose of it this year, while helping the community in the process.

Solid Waste Management and PNM are offering free Christmas tree recycling. When the trees are recycled they are ground down to become mulch. They ask that individuals remove all lights, decorations and tree stands before dropping them off to be mulched. There is a limit of five trees per resident and no commercial customers.

Locations to recycle Christmas Tree:

Montessa Park Convenience Center, 3512 Los Picaros SE

Eagle Rock Convenience Center, 6301 Eagle Rock NE

Ladera Golf Course, 3401 Ladera Dr NW

Trees can be dropped off between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. from now through Sunday, January 8, 2023. For more information visit cabq.gov.