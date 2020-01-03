Solid Waste Management Dept. trucks feature mobile murals of Albuquerque attractions

The Solid Waste Management Department is now promoting Albuquerque attractions in a new and unique way by adding an artist element to their trucks. City of Albuquerque Solid Waste Dept. Director Matthew Whelan and director of Parks and Recreation Dave Simon visit the set to discuss the current project.

Five new SWMD trucks will be promoting different Albuquerque attractions including the Balloon Fiesta, exploring Open Space, hanging out at the Penguin Chill exhibit at the BioPark, and visiting Orbit at an Isotopes game.

(courtesy Solid Waste Management Department)

“We figured what better way to promote things that the City of Albuquerque is doing and to promote local artists by putting murals on our trucks. So it really was a One Albuquerque effort in conjunction with the Parks and Recreation Department, local artists, and other departments,” said Matthew.

Eventually, the Solid Waste Management Department will have a total of 10 trucks will have the murals. The newly wrapped trucks feature five murals designed by Kei and Molly Textiles.

The designs come from the “Making Our Way” mural that celebrates the immigrant journey to America. The original mural is located at Kei and Molly’s retail store in Nob Hill.

The first trucks wrapped earlier this year featured New Mexico United soccer players.

“I think it’s great for the city to celebrate some of the things we are most proud of such as our nationally significant Open Space system and our internationally known Balloon Fiesta Park,” said Dave. “So these are things that we have that others don’t have, we’re very proud of them and our city should celebrate these things.”

(courtesy Solid Waste Management Department)

“The feedback’s been great. People love to see our trucks and we encourage people if you see one of our trucks with one of our murals to get a picture of it or if it’s parked somewhere you can get a selfie with it and hashtag One Albuquerque and upload your pictures,” said Matthew.

The murals on the trucks can last up to two to three years however, the Open Space mural may be changed as the program will soon be celebrating its 35th anniversary.

The Open Space Visitor Center features a variety of free events for the whole family. On January 12, they will host their Family Nature Club Kickoff where families can explore local parks and connect children to nature.