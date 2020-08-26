Solid Waste Management Dept. creates activity book for students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Solid Waste Management Department has announced a new resource for students to assist online learning. The department’s “Recycle Right” activity book offers educational recycling activities for kindergarten through fifth-graders.

“We’re parents too, and we know how much online activities can help families dealing with young students at home during the pandemic. Providing recycling education for Albuquerque’s students has always been one of our top priorities,” said Matthew Whelan, director of the City’s SOlid Waste Management Department. ” This valuable online resource can provide added support to students environmentally-focused studies.”

The activity book includes five colorful activity pages with a work scramble, matching game, word puzzle, a coded activity and a coloring page. The department says this resource is also a supplementary activity for teachers to help students learn how to care for the city and environment through correct recycling.

The Solid Waste Management Department also offers online recycling presentations as an alternative to in-person presentations for classrooms that the department normally offers during the school year. To schedule an online presentation, teachers can contact Keep Albuquerque Beautiful at 761-8334.