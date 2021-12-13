Solid Waste Dept. highlights naughty, nice lists as a guide when recycling during the holidays

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – During the holiday season, the City of Albuquerque Solid Waste Department reminds the community about the importance of reducing waste and recycling items correctly. The department states in a news release that during the holidays, household waste in America increases by about 25%.

This results in an additional one million tons of materials a week going into US landfills. The Solid Waste Department has put out a naughty or nice list for people to follow while sorting trash over the holidays.

Nice List (Items that can be recycled in blue bins)

Cardboard gift boxes

Paper

Food boxes

Egg nog cartons

Beverage cans

Food cans

Plastic containers

Plastic jugs

Plastic bottles and caps

Paper gift bags

Christmas tree stands (no wood stands)

Naughty List (Items that cannot be recycled)

Wrapping paper

Christmas lights

Tree ornaments

Christmas trees that are real or artificial

Tissue paper

Bows

Styrofoam

Plastic wrap

Plastic bags

Styrofoam peanuts

Wreaths

Tinsel

Additionally, the department explains that reusing items is another way to reduce waste. The community is encouraged to consider wrapping gifts in newspapers, posters, or using reusable cloth bags.

Holiday gift tags can also be made out of old Christmas cards and reusable dishware can be chosen instead of disposable table wear. When using any one of the City’s recycling drop-off sites, the Solid Waste Department asks residents to collapse boxes before tossing them into the bins to ensure space for everyone.

Treecycling will also begin on December 27 and will run through January 9. Three locations will be made available for the service which recycles old real Christmas trees by grinding them into mulch chips which are then available to residents for free while supplies last.

For additional information, residents can call 311 or visit cabq.gov/solidwaste.