Albuquerque Solid Waste Dept. encourages participants for month-long city cleanup

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Keeping the Duke City beautiful. This year’s Earth Day-related event is bigger than ever. It consists of four weekends with scheduled cleanups taking place all over the city. Director of the Solid Waste Management Department Matthew Whelan discusses how it is going so far and what the public needs to do to get involved.

During the One Albuquerque Cleanup Month, each quadrant of the city will have its own Saturday cleanup event from 8 a.m. to noon through May 15. The next cleanup is in the Northeast on May 1. Participants are encouraged to register online.

