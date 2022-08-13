ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We all have that one thing in our home that doesn’t quite work right. The City of Albuquerque’s Solid Waste Department held an even Saturday, designed to help you fix it.

The fix-it clinic brought in experts to help show people how to fix their broken household items. The items ranged from sewing machines to toasters – even laptops and bikes.

“We educate first, as opposed to fixing in the first place, because our goal is to make sure that, not just that people are dependent on the service, but they can gain confidence and building skills and whether or not they can fix something themselves as opposed to going to somewhere else,” Jared O’Shaugh

Another goal of the clinic was to fix these items, so they won’t wind up in the trash.