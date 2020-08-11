Solar-powered street lights installed at Cutler and Carlisle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Businesses in Albuquerque are getting some much-needed street lighting. Fourteen new solar-powered light installations are now along Cutler Avenue and Carlisle Boulevard near Green Jeans.

This project is just the beginning of what the City of Albuquerque plans to do to improve the streetscape in the area. Officials say these lights will not only beautify the area, but help improve safety.

The light installations cost nearly $87,000. In 2019 $360,000 was funded in capital outlay to improve Cutler Avenue. The city plans to add benches, landscaping other improvements with the additional funds in the next phases.

